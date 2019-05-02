Peoples Conference leaders join PDP

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Irfan Ahmad Matoo District, President Peoples Conference Srinagar, on Wednesday joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with Bilal Ahmad Sofi- District Secretary, PC.

Both the new entrants were welcomed into the party fold by the PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at the party head office here.

Terming joining of both the leaders a positive development towards further strengthening of the PDP in Srinagar, Mehbooba hoped that both Irfan and Bilal will prove to be assets for the party in times to come.

PDP Srinagar District President Mohammad Khurshid Alam termed joining of the duo a big setback to Peoples Conference and said that soon more people are set to join the PDP and time is near when PC will be wiped off from state’s summer capital forever.

Other PDP leaders who were present on the occasion include Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Dr Ali Mohammad, Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Aijaz Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Nabi Bhat.