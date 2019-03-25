People yearning for change: Sajad

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘More than 100 NC, PDP workers from Sonwar join PC’

In a major boost to Peoples Conference in Srinagar, more than 100 prominent NC and PDP workers from Sonwar joined Peoples Conference (PC) in presence of party chairman Sajad Gani Lone at Srinagar on Sunday.

According to a PC spokesperson Sajad Gani Lone while welcoming the new entrants into "the caravan of change" said that PC is emerging as a strong and valiant pro-Kashmir and pro-people political alternative to the traditional family parties asserting there is the widespread realization that PC is the only party which can mitigate the problems of people and take the state on a path towards prosperity.

“The people of Srinagar have been pushed against the wall and are facing a reign of economic persecution. The governance deficit in the previous regimes is responsible for economic dissatisfaction and political alienation in Kashmir. There are growing rumblings of discontent with the two parties. Now people of the state are yearning for change, they want an alternative to NC & PDP to take the state towards peace & prosperity,” he added.

The spokesperson said that those who joined the party include NC Vice Block President Basharat Nazir Bhat, PDP youth leader Umar Mushtaq Mir, Halqa President PDP Shalimar Gazanfer Hussain, NC Halqa President Balham Yaqoob Abbas, PDP’s Mohammad Sarwar among others.

The spokesperson said that urging the workers to work with commitment and zeal, Sajad asked them to serve the people selflessly to usher in an era of prosperity.