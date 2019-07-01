July 01, 2019 |

Disability might be an individual suffering, but in any civilized society it a collective responsibility. The concept of a welfare state, which is at the core of any modern day democratic state, gets a ruthless beating when we find people suffering disabilities soldiering on in their battle of life all alone, with none coming to their rescue. Although there is much talk about schemes and programmes being chalked out to bring this unfortunate section of our society at par with others, in terms of rights and opportunities, but till now, things remain as a distant dream. Except some words of sympathy we hardly care about this part of population. In fact there is a need of ending the overemphasis on this sympathetic talk. If a state does anything to help disabled no favour is being done to them. It is the duty of the state to take measures that can make disabled live their lives in relative comfort. That is why it is considered as a human rights issue. In our state, there is a disability act, but unfortunately no permanent structure to address the problems on this count. Those government departments which deal with myriad problems are least equipped to render meaningful help to people with disabilities. In the present world there is a good deal of emphasis on considering disabled people as equals and then draw schemes to facilitate their activities of life. The rot in our system is that we are not ready to come out of the fossilized mindset that disabled are a burden on our society and somehow they need to be helped. It is the changed mindset worldwide that pressed for change in nomenclature, introducing names like physically challenged or differently-abled. In our state we might have become familiar with this new nomenclature, but the mindset remains the same. This is the reason that whatever little is being at the governmental level for these people sounds like help, rather than restoration of right. So at the core of the problem rests this mindset, and unless it is dislodged, things have little chances of improving. Government, with its huge resources, can change the lives of disabled, if only there is the required change in mindset and the adequate amount of will. Once that happens we will find lots of opportunities opening up for physically challenged persons to participate in the daily activities of life. They can join the school, write exams, earn jobs and instead of being considered as a burden on society will turn into assets.