People will teach BJP a lesson in ensuing elections: Slathia

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 07-
Former minister and National Conference State Secretary Surjeet Singh Slathia on Monday claimed that people of Jammu and Kashmir will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP and PDP for allegedly “trampling their mandate and pushing the state to unprecedented crisis”.
“BJP in particular has ditched the people of Jammu,” Slathia, as per a statement, said while addressing workers at Village Buri Tanda in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.
“BJP should account for its sins and failures to the people of Jammu instead of provoking them by raising emotive slogans. This is an obsolete tactic to carve out its lost space, he said adding that the BJP has lost its relevance in Jammu.”
Urging the party cadre to gear up for meeting big challenges to the state, Slathia said a responsibility has cast upon National Conference to play “its people friendly role and completing the developmental mission initiated by Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister”.
He asked the cadre to gear up at all the levels and work towards steering the people out of morass. He also exhorted the functionaries to reach out the people and seek redressal to their grievances.
He said National Conference has always believed in upholding the best of the democratic practices and processes.
Slathia urged the people to remain vigilant against the divisive elements who want to divide the society in the name of region and religion. “Such elements are working overtime to create wedge between the people to further their political agenda”, he said, hoping that the party workers will foil all these machinations by maintaining traditional unity and amity.
“National Conference is inheriting a legacy of communal harmony, which is not only needed to be sustained but promoted in a big way as well to isolate the peace inimical elements.”