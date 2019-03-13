People will send NC’s representatives to Parliament: Farooq

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday said people of the State would send NC’s representatives to the parliament.

Addressing a delegation of party functionaries and workers from Khan Sahab, Khrew and other areas at party headquarters here, he said NC was geared up for parliamentary polls saying people should elect those who would ensure that their voice is heard in the parliament.

“Now that the trumpet of the parliamentary polls has been blown, NC is all geared up. People of the State want a credible voice to represent their aspirations in the topmost house of the country. Our party is the only credible voice of all the regions of J&K. It is the NC that is credited with establishing a welfare state here,” Farooq said.

He said people of Kashmir remember PDP for unleashing countless miseries on the State and its people and still recount the numerous instances of PDP and its leaders committed from time to time.

The NC president said PDP notwithstanding its pretentious anti-BJP campaign joined hands with the same BJP after 2014 polls and what followed was an unambiguous instance of political opportunism.

“The treacherous role played by PDP and its leadership is an open secret. Mufti Sayeed as a loyalist of late Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq played a pivotal role in destroying the status of our State. What was left of our special status, Mufti took it upon himself in his stint as chief minister in 2002 and 2014. In 2002, in a major assault on the Muslims of state, Mufti played with the working autonomy of Muslim Waqf Board,” he said. “In 2014 late Mufti allied with a party which is openly threatening the minorities in India. Now the responsibility rests on people to choose between forces inimical to State’s special status and those who have lent immense sacrifices for the protection of the unique identity of our state.”

Mocking PDP’s slogan of ‘Goli say nahi, baat baney gi boli say’, Farooq said, “By facilitating the entry of BJP into the state, the PDP set free the forces as are inimical to state’s institutions to fiddle with our working autonomy. Never has Kashmir witnessed such violence as was unleashed during the reign of BJP and PDP. The BJP-PDP’s rule witnessed erosion of state’s institutions. Besides that what was left of our identity in the form of financial autonomy was also surrendered by the PDP by implementing GST in our state. ”

He said now it was up to people to discern between the ones who stand for their rights and who trampled them.

“However, people have made it a point to show such forces as are inimical to state their right place. In the end it is the people whose resolve will prevail,” Farooq said.

Among others NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Mian Altaf, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Mushtaq Guroo, Sajad Ahmad Kitchloo, Showkat Mir, Peer Afaaq, and Imran Nabi Dar were also present on the occasion.