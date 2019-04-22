People will overcome betrayal of PDP: Cong

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and party candidate from Anantnag Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday said people need to rise to the occasion to defeat the betrayal and political exploitation on the part of PDP and other opportunist parties currently in fray from this PC.

“Congress will do everything to bring Jammu and Kashmir people out of morass created due to the failure of PDP-BJP coalition on all fronts,” Mir said in a statement issued here.

Mir was addressing public meetings at Halsidar, Halan, Dooru Ziyarat and at Historic Lal Chowk in Anantnag town and appealed people not to miss the opportunity of the present elections to defeat BJP-RSS menace, which have been dreaming to abrogate Article 370 once they get the clear majority and sought peoples support to defend the special status of the State from being eroded.

He was accompanied by senior party leaders Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Gulam Nabi Monga, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Surinder Singh Channi and Vinod Koul others.

Mir said PDP which has failed people on all fronts even got the By-Elections to Anantnag Lok Sabha tactfully cancelled to evade defeat besides satisfying the BJP-RSS because the communal forces were afraid of Congress party’s victory, now this opportunist party (PDP) was again trying to mislead people of south Kashmir for electoral gains, but at the same time, Mir felt confident that people of Anantnag will come out on 23rd April to cast their vote in favour of Congress to ensure that communal forces and their old friends were kept at bay.

“It is our ultimate goal to serve people and ensure their safety and development, we (Congress party) will not be cowed down by the falsehood of PDP, BJP and other opportunist parties and will continue to serve people to the best of our ability, besides safeguarding the special status of the State, although Congress was the architect of Article 370 and Article 35A granting special status to J&K, but this time the party has reiterated its commitment which the party has declared in its poll manifesto,” G.A. Mir said.

He said Article 370 reflects the unique identity of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, working as bridge between State and Centre and Congress will take all measures to safeguard the special status, won’t allow BJP to play with the emotions of the people, for the fact, the Special Status granted to J&K under Constitutions of India has emotional binding with the people, any attempt to dilute it will be thwarted.

Taking a jibe at BJP for raking up 370 issues for electoral gains, Mir said BJP know that the Article cannot be tinkered because of its permanency and supremacy, whatever Narendra Modi or Amit Shah say with regard to the issue during their election rallies were based on lies and deceit to mislead people of the Country again. G A Mir appealed people of Anantnag to ensure his (G.A.Mir’s) victory with a thumping majority to ensure that communal and fascist forces, besides the opportunist political fronts in J&K are defeated.

Addressing the public meetings senior party leaders Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Gulam Nabi Monga, Haji Abdul Rashid, Hilal Ahmad Shah and Surinder Singh appealed the people to ensure victory of Congress candidate G.A. Mir from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency to ensure overall development south Kashmir.

Among others who were present on this occasion included Haji Farooq Mir, Ali Mohd Mantoo, Mohd Iqbal Mir, Block Presidents of Dooru, PCC & DCC Members, Youth President, Youth leaders and other prominent party workers.