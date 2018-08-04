People will never give up demand for RSD: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 03:
Amid a protest march organized by Hurriyat Conference (G) at Hyderpora Chowk here, its senior leaders led by Secretary General Gh Nabi Sumji sent a said people of Kashmir shall resist the “fascist ploy” of New Delhi “to change the Muslim majority status of the state”, said the amalgam on Friday in a statement.
A Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said, “With the display of banners and placards, and slogans against the nefarious designs of India to create a wedge in the resistance movement for right to self-determination by raising such issues like abrogation of state subject law (Article 35-A) and Article 370, which are even guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, the leaders cautioned the Indian leadership that the people of Kashmir shall never give up their demand for right to self-determination (RSD) , come what may.”
The leaders, according to spokesperson, expressed satisfaction over “the solidarity shown by the institutions belonging to all walks of life to fight Indian hegemony, stubbornness and aggression of all sorts, with one voice”.
Extending full support to the general strike call given by JRL on August 5 and 6, Hurriyat (G) leaders pledged to make it a grand success and a “launching pad” for initiating a “people’s movement in the near future against Indian aggression,” the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, paying rich tributes to militants killed in Kupwara and Sopore, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani in a statement said that the “youth of Kashmir have opted for gun as a reaction to the Indian military and forcible rule of Kashmir”.
Terming Kashmir as a basic issue of contention between the two nuclear powers of the subcontinent, the Hurriyat (G) chairman regretted the “stubborn postures” of India to deal this political issue with its military might.