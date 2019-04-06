People waiting to teach BJP a lesson: Bhalla

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Minister and Congress candidate from Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary seat, Raman Bhalla, on Friday claimed that people were waiting “to teach a lesson to the BJP for allegedly failing to fulfill the promises made before coming to power at the Centre and in J&K”.



As per a statement, Bhalla said this as he held series of election meetings in RS Pura, Gandhi Nagar and Akhnoor constituencies.

"Before the (2014) polls, the BJP made tall promises. But after coming to power, they failed to fulfill these. Now, the people are waiting for the polls to teach them a lesson," Bhalla said.



Bhalla said that people should elect those who will ensure that their voice is heard in the parliament of India. “People of the state want a credible voice to represent their aspirations in the topmost house of the country. Our party is the only credible voice of all the regions of J&K. It is the Congress that is credited with establishing a welfare state here,” he claimed.

“The people of J&K remember BJP for unleashing countless miseries on the state and its people. People still recount the numerous instances of BJP and its leaders committed from time to time,” he alleged.



“The treacherous role played by the BJP and its leadership is an open secret. Now the responsibility rests on people to choose between forces inimical to state’s integrity and those who have lent immense sacrifices for the protection of the state’s communal harmony and brotherhood.”

He said that now it was up to “people to discern between the ones who stand for their rights and who trampled them”. “However, people have made it a point to show such forces as are inimical to state they’re the right to place. In the end, it is the people whose resolve will prevail,” he said.

“Every vote matters and every vote should be polled in favour of Congress, for ours is the only party that has never compromised with regard to equitable development of three regions of state.”



Bhalla alleged that BJP Govt “plunged” J&K state into unprecedented crisis and only created chaos and uncertainty. “We, with the support of the people, want to change the present ineffective system”, he added.