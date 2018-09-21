People suffer due to political fights, conspiracies in JK: AJKPC

‘Mainstream parties politicizing ULB-Panchayat polls’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
The Panchayat members don’t seem to be deterred by the boycott calls by mainstream as well as separatist parties—saying that they would contest elections as there weren’t any threats issued against them.
President, All J&K Panchayat Conference, Shafiq Mir told Rising Kashmir that they do not face any threats as panchayat is a social institution,” Mir said, adding that the “mainstream parties are politicizing the polls.”
He said the panchayat body has nothing to do with any political party and they don’t need to fear anyone as panchayat is a community established for the welfare of the people. “The mainstream parties do not want to decentralize the power. The state is suffering due to the political fight of ‘decentralization of power.”
Holding mainstream parties responsible for endangering their lives, Mir said the mysterious fire incidents of panchayat ghars including the killing of members could be a “political conspiracy.”
He said the fire incidents of panchayat ghar and killings were mysterious.” “For the last five years, the government has completely failed to prove, who actually had killed around 16 panchayat members.”
“The parties who have boycotted the elections never wanted panchayat institutions to grow at the grass root level. Article 35 A has nothing to do with the panchayat elections. They should have resigned from assembly and parliament if they were sincere,” said Mir.
He said the contesting panchayat members are preparing themselves for the elections and once the notification will be issued in October, the members will start campaigning in their respective districts.
Concerned about the volatile areas like south Kashmir, where the situation is unstable, Mir said a conducive atmosphere is necessary for the panchayat elections. “We hope for a better and stable situation so that people would also participate in the polls.”
Meanwhile, Ghulam Hassan Panzoo, state president of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Raj Movement said that they are contesting the panchayat election under the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, if any member was facing threat he should approach the government for the security. “We have a problem with mainstream parties who aim to halt the Panchayat Raj system in the state.”
The panchayat groups have urged the mainstream parties to stay away from the panchayat elections and not to attach the elections with their parties.
They said, their problems are increasing due to the politics played by the mainstream parties. “Panchayat is for the rural development. Every year, the government has to release 1 crore in every district. It is for the development only.”
“There is always a judiciary attached with the panchayat, and when it will be functional, it would solve around 1 lakh 70 thousand cases which lie pending in the court,” said Panzoo.
However, Panzoo urged the government to rehabilitate the families of 16 panch members who were killed in past years.
He said that they have raised some issues of Panchayat members to the governor and hope for the positive response. “The government should Implement the 73rd and 74th Amendments in state and also release the funds which are still pending.”