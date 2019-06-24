People suffer due to lingering Kashmir issue: JKDFP

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) on Sunday alleged that “GoI’s stubborn approach towards Kashmir issue” was the sole reason behind the ongoing bloodbath and miseries of the people of Kashmir.

“It is again the result of the continued Kashmir dispute that people face hardships on every step and their overall development is at a halt,” he said

While paying tributes to the slain youth in recent days, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has said that due to the lingering Kashmir dispute, Kashmiris are shouldering the coffins of their loved ones every day.

In a statement issued to KNS, JKDFP Spokesperson said that “funerals of young boys have become a routine affair in Kashmir and since past 70 years particularly the last three decades, more than one lakh people have fell to the Kashmir dispute. It is because of New Delhi’s stubborn approach that Kashmir continues to witness bloodshed.” “The Government of India (GoI) must shun its rigid approach and take concrete steps to resolve the vexed issue of Kashmir for the everlasting peace in the region.”

