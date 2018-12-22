People stage protest amid shutdown in Pulwama against civilian killings

Srinagar:
People in Pulwama on Friday staged protests in the district’s main town against the killing of seven civilians by the government forces in the southern Kashmir district.
Eyewitness said that soon after the culmination of Friday prayers here at Markazi Jamia Masjid Pulwama, people held protests against the killings in Sirnoo village Pulwama on December 15 while as a youth also pelted forces with stones. Meanwhile, on the seventh straight day, Pulwama and its adjoining areas were closed and traffic was off the roads. All shops, business establishments remained closed while traffic was off from the roads. Internet service also remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day in the district.