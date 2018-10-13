People should take benefit of MVD’s online services: DC Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 12:
The Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, on Friday impressed upon the public to learn and take advantage of the online services being provided by the MVD instead of queuing up in front of RTO Office.
According to an official, he was speaking at an awareness programme about road safety and online services organized by are the Motor Vehicles Department at Lakhanpur.
The DC further stressed the need to imbibe traffic sense particularly in the backdrop of traffic situation in the cities. He stated that we cannot call ourselves a civilized society, if we don’t exhibit basic traffic sense while driving or parking.
Guest of honour, Senior Superintendent of Police, dharPatil called for self-introspection about following the traffic norms set for ourselves to maintain traffic. He stated that it is high time to self-introspect in respect of our own traffic discipline if we have to prevent lawlessness likely to occur because of the traffic indiscipline. He further implored the gathering to set an example for our younger generation.
Welcoming the guests, Regional Transport Officer, Dr. Raj K. Thapa, gave a brief about the online services being provided by Motor Vehicles Department and advised the gathering particularly the students to take advantage of these services.
He said that the services include online deposition of various kinds of fee and taxes. He informed that the department will stop taking token fee in the RTO offices from 01.11.2018 which can be deposited through online mode from anywhere.
Speaking about road safety, he informed that road accidents have almost doubled in India since last 10 years whereas China has been able to decrease them by 1/3rd.
He shared that manual fault has been the most common cause of road accident and can be avoided by observing traffic discipline as responsible citizens of the society. Dr. Thapa further requested the representative of print and electronic media to widely spread the message of Road safety and make people aware of online services available at www.parivahan.gov.in
Earlier, the RTO, Kathua alongwith his team received Sharat Sharma a biker who has travelled about 27 States, covering a distance of about 27000 Kms, spreading the message of safe two-wheeler riding, at Lakhanpur, as he entered the J&K from Punjab.
Sharma, 60 yrs, is an avid biker who started his journey in March, 2018 and is continuously travelling on his motorcycle since last six months and spreading message of road safety and fitness.
He also spoke on the occasion. The programme was also attended by Sukhpal Singh, ACD, Kathua, Bishan Singh, CEO Kathua, Sourav Bhandari, DIO, NIC, Kathua, Er. Vivek Sharma, Principal, Govt. Polytechnic Kathua, students of polytechnic college Kathua, Mohinder Singh, President and Suresh Kumar, General secretary of Mini-Buses Association, N.K Gupta and others members of transport unions. Besides MVIs Kamal Kumar, VikasSrivats, Ravinder Sharma also attended.
The function concluded with vote of thanks by ARTO Kuldeep Singh, the official added.