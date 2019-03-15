People reposing faith in party agenda: Mehbooba

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Qayoom along with supporters join PDP

A socio-political activist Abdul Qayoom Bath of Shalteng, Srinagar joined Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) along with hundreds of his supporters in presence of Party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday.

According to PDP statement talking on the occasion, Bath said that it was PDP’s agenda of peace through reconciliation and development with the dignity that brought him into the party.

Welcoming, Qayoom into the party fold, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the people reposing faith in PDP is a certificate of public trust for the agenda and record of the uncompromising pro-people stance of the party.

“It has been widely accepted that PDP’s agenda is the only practical roadmap that can pull the state out of the uncertainty and distress. We have demonstrated how, if supported by people, the leadership of this party can deliver on promises of forwarding the movement on the resolution of the issue of J&K”, Mehbooba Mufti said.

She underlined that the period of PDP’s rule in the state saw path-breaking developmental and public welfare measures being initiated.

“Although most of the time, we were dealing with the law and order situation and we got a very small window to execute our plans of public welfare and development during the last government, we took some landmark initiatives “, she said.

“Abolishing stamp duty on registration of land deals for women, starting a new horticulture policy, ensuring smooth food supplies to every household of the state, regularizing 60,000 daily wagers and contractual employees, establishing medical colleges & hospitals, better road connectivity etc are some of the things we pulled off in spite of troubled times in the state,” she added.

The statement said that the PDP president impressed upon the new entrants to work with zeal so that the politico-developmental agenda of the party can be implemented at the grass root. KNS

