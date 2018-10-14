People rejecting polls clear message to GoI: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that instead of continuing the status quo, Government of India should pay heed to the ‘clear message’ given by the people of Kashmir by rejecting the Municipal polls.
In a tweet Mirwaiz said: “Instead of going for cosmetic and coercive measures to continue the status quo, it’s time Govt of India pay heed to the clear message emanating from the rejection of these “elections” by the people. They want resolution of the dispute once for all &peace for them & ppl of South Asia.