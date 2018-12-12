People rejected Mandir-Masjid politics: NC, PDP, Cong

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 11:
The National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress Tuesday said the results in the assembly polls to five states have shown that political awakening is on the rise in the country as people have rejected the communal politics.
"People rejected Mandir-Masjid politics, results show political awakening on rise in India," the PDP quoted its president Mehbooba Mufti as saying on its Twitter handle.
She was referring to the loss of BJP, which was an ally of the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir government till June this year, in the assembly polls in five states.
"Clearly the mood of the nation rejects the brazen attempts of polarising the society, rejects those who promise in words but plot in action, rejects those furthering their politics by pitting the people of one community against the other," it added.
National Conference president and three time chief minister Farooq Abdullah said using “Bhagwan Ram” has collapsed BJP in five states that went to polls recently.
“Using the name of “Ram” for winning elections has collapsed BJP. People have rejected Mandir-Masjid politics and upheld secular politics in the country. For four years they didn’t remember a temple to be built in the name of “Ram” but in election time they remember “Ram”. People have voted against betrayal of promises, be it GST, demonetization or any other policy decision taken during last four years,” Abdullah said.
He exuded confidence that the poll results in five states would have bearing on all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir. “I believe winds of change will bring good days to people of Jammu and Kashmir also.”
State Congress president G A Mir said people have rejected the divisive and communal politics of the BJP.
He said the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has emerged a strong force and there is a positive change in the mindset of people towards the party's policies.
Mir said the Congress would emerge as the largest party in 2019 Lok Sabha election.
“The foundation of the country was laid on secular ideas and harmony among various sections of the society in line with the pluralistic character of the nation. But political parties like BJP are spreading hatred and weakening the nation,” he added. (Additional inputs from PTI/KNS)