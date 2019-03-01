People queue for fuel, blame Govt for crisis

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Amid shutdown, people on Thursday were seen queuing for fuel at several places in the summer capital—blaming authorities for petroleum crisis across Kashmir region.
People were seen waiting in long queues to get fuel. However seeing a huge rush at fuel stations across the city left them clueless. Meanwhile police personnel were seen manning fuel stations. POlcie suggested that Government should come up with more alternatives to cater fuel crisis.
Owais Ahmad, waiting for his turn at Karannagar fuel station said that people were suffering from getting a single drop of petrol. He said he visited to 4 fuel stations to get petrol but there was not available. Ahmad blamed authorities for creating a crisis like situation in the Valley.
“Government must think about the more alternatives to avoid these crises,” he said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday remained closed for traffic for the fourth consecutive day due to a fresh landslide in Moonpassi area of Ramban district.
Due to frequent closure of the highway over the past one month has led to a shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in the valley.
Another consumer Asif Iqbal Naik waiting since 7 am, at fuel station Batamaloo said although the government has claimed restoration of fuel supply but still people not getting.
“Closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway has exposed the lofty claims of authorities and has brought them on toes,” Naik said urging the government to come up with more petroleum reservoirs to avoid these things in future. He claimed that there has been an acute shortage of fuel in the Srinagar city as several fuel stations were running dry due to heavy rush of people.
Another local Mohammad Ramzan at Dalgate said he is waiting for past two days to get petrol for his auto rickshaw but no avail.
“Government claimed that 250 oil tankers reached Srinagar on Wednesday. I am unable to understand where they put that stock,” he said adding that there is fuel crisis in the city.
Ramzan said he was moving from one petrol pump to another to get fuel but due to heavy rush of people forced him to come Dalgate fuel station, where he believes there are chances to get some relief.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said 419 oil tankers trucks have been received and distribution process underway. He said with this stock the fuel shortage will be over.
“419 Tankers / Trucks received. Distribution process underway. With this, fuel shortage is over. Thanks for bearing.(sic), Choudhary tweeted.
In his another tweet, he said supplies are not an issue but people are not following the advisories. “Supplies not an issue. People rushing in huge numbers despite advisory, (sic), he tweeted.
Meanwhile Kashmir Petroleum Dealer Association (KPDA) spokesman, Bilal Ahmad Bhat told the Rising Kashmir that they have received around 275 fuel tankers from the past two days. “Out of that stock, 81 tankers were filled with petrol and rest with other fuels,” he said. Bhat said people of Kashmir panic due to the prevailing situation. “If Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain open on Friday they will receive more supplies from Jammu,” he said.