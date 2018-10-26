People protest in Bandipora, demand macadamisation of roads

M T RasoolBandipora
Scores of residents Friday took to roads at Muslimabad area of Bandipora district, demanding macdimsation of link roads in the area.
Enraged residents told Rising Kashmir that authorities repaired and macadamised most of the link roads in township but left the link roads unattended in Muslimabad and Usmanabad areas.
Protesting residents blocked traffic on Sopore-Bandipora road near Kaloosa bridge demanding immediate blacktopping ofthe link roads in these areas.
"Our locality falls within municipal limit but none of the government agency is coming forward to repair pur link roads" said Irshad Ahmed.
Ahmed said that the link roads in Muslimabad and Usmanabad are lying in bad shape from last many years.
Protesting people appealed Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to initiate macdimisation process of link roads in the area.