People protest against non-availability of doctors at MCH Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore, Dec 24:
Scores of patients and attendants on Monday held a protest demonstration against the alleged shortage of doctors at Mother and Child Care Hospital in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Eyewitnesses said that scores of patients and attendants assembled outside Mother and Child Care Hospital in main chowk Sopore and staged a protest demonstration against alleged shortage of gynecologists and doctors at the hospital.
The protestors raised slogans against the hospital authorities and blocked Sopore-Baramulla road for half an hour. However, a police team pacified the protesters and managed the traffic.
The protesters alleged that there are only two lady doctors in the Mother and Child care hospital and most of the time remain absent from the hospital.
“There are only two lady doctors in the hospital. The doctors prefer to attend the patients at their private clinics and even force us to visit them at their clinics,” the protesters alleged.
While refuting the allegations, Block Medical Officer Sopore Dr Sami said that there are sufficient doctors at the MCH Sopore.
"The patients are asking for a particular doctor at the hospital but she cannot remain available all the time as she has to attend operation theatre also. The allegations against the doctors are baseless. If they (doctors) are involved in private practice, the complainants should come up with proof, so that we can take action against the erring doctors,” he added.