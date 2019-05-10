People of Kashmir beseeching for change: Ahsan Pardesi

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Youth National Conference (YNC) Vice President Ahsan Pardesi Thursday said people of Kashmir were in pain due to the unbridled miseries unleashed on them by PDP-BJP combine saying that people were looking toward National Conference (NC) to salvage them from the unending psychological and mental suffering toward prosperity.

“It is hard to imagine a place in world where a vast majority of people are subjected to collective conflict as we see in Kashmir. Ever since PDP clubbed up with BJP, there has been a disproportionate increase in the suffering of the people of Kashmir. The disenchantment among the people here has risen exponentially due to the imprudent policies of the former PDP-BJP led government. It is needless to say how many killings, blinding and other worst kind of human rights violations took place afterward. The monster that was let loose by the PDP is still devouring our youth, and elderly. There is no eye that isn’t craving for a ray of peace. Never has Kashmir witnessed such tyranny as was unleashed by PDP. We don’t come across any instance in the history wherein a party chose to betray and berate the mandate of people as was done by PDP,” he said

Ahsan said never in history had people felt as insecure as they were feeling after PDP fastened an alliance with BJP.

“The catch words of PDP ‘Goli sey nahi boli sey’ turned out to be a damp squib. On the contrary hundreds of our innocent youth were devoured upon, maimed in during the heydays of PDP-BJP camaraderie. The much-touted promises made by PDP on decreasing the footprints of security forces, facilitation of dialogue with Pakistan were forgotten by PDP. On the contrary people saw the increase in the footprint of security forces, night crackdowns, CASOs, frisking, rampant arrests, conflagration of properties and much more,” he said.

Ahsan said that development had also been a prime casualty of former BJP-PDP led government.

“The Sonwar constituency which boasts the noted tourist destinations, in particular, continued to be at the receiving end during the stint of former BJP-PDP government. The roads are in shambles, no new tourist related facility has come up in the area. The condition of inner alleys of the constituency presents a tale of neglect. The candidate, who represented the constituency from 2014 to 2018, squandered the mandate of the people. People of Sonwar constituency are beseeching for development and prosperity. Sonwar has traditional been a bastion of NC, much of the good work that has been done in the area was done under the successive NC led governments. However, what good was achieved by former NC led government was put into an abyss by the former BJP-PDP led government. The local MLA despite being minister in the former coalition government couldn’t rise up to the expectations of the people. The primary and secondary health care institutions in the constituency haven’t been upgraded. Patients have to undergo duress due to abysmal facilities at the centers. Sonwar constituency receives much of the tourist flow as far as Srinagar is concerned, most of the tourist related infrastructure is situated in the constituency, and it won’t be an exaggeration to say that Sonwar is the face of Srinagar. However, we didn’t see former BJP-PDP government do anything in upgrading the basic amenities in the constituency. Sonwar constituency witnessed massive developments during Omar Abdullah’s regime. People have made it a point now to vote for NC now to carry forward the momentum of the good work that was undertaken by Omar Abdullah-led government until 2014,” he said.