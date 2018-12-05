People of JK want peace, not packages: Rafi

Anantnag, Dec 04:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Spokesperson Rafi Mir addressing a meeting of party workers in Khanabal, Anantnag said that regaining trust of the people and instilling a sense of confidence among them is necessary to steer the state to peace, progress and development.
Stating that people of Kashmir want peace not packages, he said that New Delhi has miserably failed to understand that by weakening the mainstream parties they have weakened the hope with democracy here.
Mir said that he had told the Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting during his visit to the state that the people of the state were not looking towards economic packages but wanted peace in the region for their sufferings to end," Mir told the party workers to gear up and steer political activities with confidence of giving a befitting reply to divisive forces.
While cautioning against the machinations of divisive forces, Rafi Mir emphasized the need for maintaining unity and tranquility to isolate elements inimical to the state's unique ethos. He said that this will be a befitting reply to those believing in politics of hate. Mir lamented over the attempts being made to divide the party and exhorted upon the PDP cadre to carry forward the message of brotherhood and work towards making the party more vibrant and all inclusive.
The PDP Chief Spokesperson said that PDP has always worked for the welfare, unity and integrity of the society and will retain its bastion of south Kashmir with the support of people. (KNS)