About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 26, 2019 | PTI

People of Jammu, Ladakh want removal of Articles 370, 35A: BJP

The State unit of BJP on Saturday claimed that the people of Jammu and Ladakh regions want immediate removal of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution by voting for the party.
It also said the National Conference's claim that it will form the government on its own in the state after the assembly elections is "hollow".
The BJP retained Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh parliamentary seats, while the NC swept the polls by winning all the three seats -- Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag -- in the Valley.
On Friday, NC president Farooq Abdullah had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot remove Article 35A and Article 370 despite huge majority.
"Let him be as powerful as he (Modi) likes, he cannot remove Article 370 and Article 35-A," Abdullah had said, adding "our right of Article 370 and Article 35A should be protected. This is very important for us. We are soldiers of this country, not enemies".
Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define "permanent residents" for bestowing special rights and privileges on them.
BJP state spokesperson Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta said, "Abdullah and the NC leadership does not have the mandate of the people of Jammu and Ladakh to make tall claims about Articles 35A and 370 because the people of these two regions want immediate removal of these articles as is evident from the mandate given in favour of their removal."
He said the assembly constituency wise analysis of polling pattern in the just concluded parliamentary elections established beyond doubt that the regional party's claim that it will form the next government in the state on its own is "hollow".
"The NC has won in 30 assembly constituencies, all in Kashmir, mostly due to low voter turnout. The margin of victory is also very narrow in many constituencies. It has clean swept the Srinagar parliamentary constituency by winning in all 15 assembly constituencies,” Gupta said.
"The party has zero representation from both Jammu and Ladakh regions. The NC surrendered without contest in both the regions because it failed to find suitable candidates. Its ploy of a 'mahagathbandhan' (alliance) to defeat the BJP in these regions failed miserably going by the huge margin of victory in favour of us in the three parliamentary seats allotted to Congress in the garb of unity of self-proclaimed secular parties," he said.
The BJP leader said the NC leadership needs to explain how it plans to form the government on its own with lead in just 30 assembly constituencies.
"The confidence exuded by these leaders is good to raise the sagging morale of its cadre but woefully inadequate to form the next state government on its own," he said.
Gupta said the BJP's vote share of 46.4 per cent in these elections is more than the combined vote share of the NC, the Congress and the PDP together.
"The Congress has a vote share of 28.5 per cent, followed by NC 7.9 per cent and PDP 3.3 per cent," he said.
Gupta also asked Abdullah to clarify as to how he proposes to restore peace in the state when his party wants to repeal the Public Safety Act, remove the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, demands withdrawal of the Army, wants ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeM) to be lifted and 'Operation All Out' to be called off.
"Can peace be restored without eliminating the terror and the over ground terror network? Abdullah needs to clarify?" he asked.

 

 

Latest News

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 25 | RK Online Desk
2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Man dies in Awantipora road accident

Man dies in Awantipora road accident

May 25 | RK Online Desk
3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Sumbal minor

Sumbal minor's rape: Police files charge sheet against accused before ...

May 25 | M.T Rasool
Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

May 25 | PTI
SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

May 25 | RK Online Desk
Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

May 25 | RK Online Desk
At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 25 | Press Trust of India
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

May 25 | Agencies
Jammu DIG suspends

Jammu DIG suspends 'absent' SHO during surprise inspection

May 25 | Agencies
Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

May 25 | Agencies
Three killed in Reasi road accident

Three killed in Reasi road accident

May 25 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 26, 2019 | PTI

People of Jammu, Ladakh want removal of Articles 370, 35A: BJP

              

The State unit of BJP on Saturday claimed that the people of Jammu and Ladakh regions want immediate removal of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution by voting for the party.
It also said the National Conference's claim that it will form the government on its own in the state after the assembly elections is "hollow".
The BJP retained Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh parliamentary seats, while the NC swept the polls by winning all the three seats -- Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag -- in the Valley.
On Friday, NC president Farooq Abdullah had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot remove Article 35A and Article 370 despite huge majority.
"Let him be as powerful as he (Modi) likes, he cannot remove Article 370 and Article 35-A," Abdullah had said, adding "our right of Article 370 and Article 35A should be protected. This is very important for us. We are soldiers of this country, not enemies".
Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define "permanent residents" for bestowing special rights and privileges on them.
BJP state spokesperson Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta said, "Abdullah and the NC leadership does not have the mandate of the people of Jammu and Ladakh to make tall claims about Articles 35A and 370 because the people of these two regions want immediate removal of these articles as is evident from the mandate given in favour of their removal."
He said the assembly constituency wise analysis of polling pattern in the just concluded parliamentary elections established beyond doubt that the regional party's claim that it will form the next government in the state on its own is "hollow".
"The NC has won in 30 assembly constituencies, all in Kashmir, mostly due to low voter turnout. The margin of victory is also very narrow in many constituencies. It has clean swept the Srinagar parliamentary constituency by winning in all 15 assembly constituencies,” Gupta said.
"The party has zero representation from both Jammu and Ladakh regions. The NC surrendered without contest in both the regions because it failed to find suitable candidates. Its ploy of a 'mahagathbandhan' (alliance) to defeat the BJP in these regions failed miserably going by the huge margin of victory in favour of us in the three parliamentary seats allotted to Congress in the garb of unity of self-proclaimed secular parties," he said.
The BJP leader said the NC leadership needs to explain how it plans to form the government on its own with lead in just 30 assembly constituencies.
"The confidence exuded by these leaders is good to raise the sagging morale of its cadre but woefully inadequate to form the next state government on its own," he said.
Gupta said the BJP's vote share of 46.4 per cent in these elections is more than the combined vote share of the NC, the Congress and the PDP together.
"The Congress has a vote share of 28.5 per cent, followed by NC 7.9 per cent and PDP 3.3 per cent," he said.
Gupta also asked Abdullah to clarify as to how he proposes to restore peace in the state when his party wants to repeal the Public Safety Act, remove the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, demands withdrawal of the Army, wants ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeM) to be lifted and 'Operation All Out' to be called off.
"Can peace be restored without eliminating the terror and the over ground terror network? Abdullah needs to clarify?" he asked.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;