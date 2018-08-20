People of Inderwal are fed up with MLA: Sheikh Nasir

Rising Kashmir NewsKishtwar:
Peoples Democratic Party district president, Kishtwar, Sheikh Nasir Hussain on Sunday claimed that people of Inderwal are “fed up” with the local member of Legislative Assembly, G M Saroori.
According to a statement, he said this while addressing a gathering of activists who joined the PDP here.
Nasir said that Peoples Democratic Party is committed to address concerns of the residents of remote, far-flung areas.
Taking dig over congress leader and local MLA Nasir said that “inefficacy of ruling MLA can be gauzed that till date there have been no development in Inderwal constituency especially in Bhaleesa belt”.
Expressing serious concern over the “pathetic condition of people living in backward and far-flung areas of Inderwal”, Nasir alleged that local MLA has “completely failed to mitigate the sufferings of people and has used the poor villagers as mere vote bank”.
He has demanded an enquiry into “wealth amassed by MLA”, which, according to him. “was disproportionate to his known sources of income”.
He also wanted the enquiry to expose the alleged politician-contractor nexus in Inderwal.
Those who joined PDP include Shakir Hussain Wani from Trehnkal, Lokesh Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Zafarullah Farash, Babu Ram, Rizwan Malik from Bhatyas and Zafarullah Wani, the statement said.
Sheikh Nasir while welcoming the new entrants in the party said that people are fed up with the MLA and are leaving his party.
He expressed hope that by their joining the party will strengthen in the region.
Among others Zonal President Inderwal Abdul Rehman Wani, General Secretary Abdul Kabir Butt, Block President Jhakyas Tariq Hussain, Block President Kahra Mehboob Malik, Block President Bonjwah Abdi Malik, Alafad Hussain, Waseem Tak, Abdul Latif Butt, , Tariq Hussain Mir, Zakir Hussain Wani, Akhtar Hussain Mir, Mushtaq Mattoo and Imtiyaz Hussain Wani also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the new comers in the party folds, the statement added.