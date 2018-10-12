People of great intellect like Manan rarely born: Hizb chief

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 11:
An emergency command council meeting of Hizbul Mujahidden was held under the chairmanship of chief commander Syed-Salah-ud-din immediately after the death of top commander Abdul Manan Wani in an encounter with forces in Shahgund village of Handwara area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Hizb spokesman, Saleem Hashmi in an e-mailed statement quoted Salah-ud-Din as saying that not only the gun but words of Manan had also shaken the rulers in Delhi.
While paying rich tributes to Manan, Salah-ud-din said, “The killing of Manan Wani has pushed Hizb into a state of shock as people of great intellect like Manan are very rarely born”.
“Hizb was fortunate enough to have the association of a man of great intellect like Manan Wani,” he said.
Hizb Deputy Chief, Saifullah Khalid in his address to the command council said Manan Wani was as good a warrior as good he was a scholar and an intellectual.
Stating that Hizb is in a state of shock, he said, “It is also a fact that people in the outfit are encouraged immensely by every single martyrdom.”
“The killing of Manan Wani and his associate will bring fruits very soon,” he said.
Hizb operational commander Muhammad Bin Qasim also paid rich tributes to Manan.
“Manan Wani was an asset and a torch bearer of Hizbul and inspired many young souls to wage war for freedom,” he said. KNS