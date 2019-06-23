People of Chenab, Pir Panchal passionate for JK’s identity, territorial integrity: NC

June 23, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said the biggest challenge ahead of the party is to put the state back on the path of development and peace, saying that the party will work on multiple fronts to achieve the anticipated goals of development and equitable development of all the regions of state.

While addressing various workers conventions at Poonch, Mendhar, Surankoot, Thana Mandi Rajouri party’s general secretary said, “The party is alive to the development demands of the people. We are privy to the fact that development and prosperity have been the major causalities during the former BJP-PDP coalition. The Chenab, Pir Panchal had fallen off from the development radar of the state government ever since PDP-BJP government took over. The situation hasn’t changed even after the imposition of governor’s rule in the state. Once in power the party will make amends to the imprudent policies of the former coalition government.”

He further added, “The party is determined to fight for safe guarding the identity of the state and will motor the sluggish pace of development in the state with the proactive support of the people of the state. We will indeed deliver on both the fronts. The people of the state are yearning for an elected government to provide for the basic amenities of the state. In no case can the advisors of the governor replace the elected institution of legislature. It is only an elected government that can mitigate the mounting woes of the people.”

General Secretary while addressing a series of workers conventions across the Pir Panchal said that the people living in the Jammu division also feel passionately about the state’s identity and integrity. “People living in the Pir Panchal areas have only one thing in mind; it is to put the NC back into the steering position of the state. The upcoming government with Omar sahib in the vanguard of it will ensure hassle free and heavy investment into the infrastructure related protects of Pir Panchal and Chenab Districts. There is a wave in favor for National Conference; however there is no scope for complacency. We have to strive hard to salvage the state from the morass towards opulence,” he said. Among others party’s senior leaders Mian Altaf, Javaid Rana, Devender Singh Rana , Aijaz Jan also addressed the workers and exhorted them to make people aware about the party programme.