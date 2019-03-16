About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 16, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

People my asset, Delhi can’t intimidate us for raising K-issue: Mirwaiz

‘Since 1947 pulpit of Jamia Masjid stood for rights of people’

Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said his assets were his people and New Delhi could not intimidate Hurriyat leadership for demanding peaceful political resolution of Kashmir issue.
Addressing Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, the Mirwaiz said since 1947 the pulpit of Jamia Masjid has stood for the rights of people and would continue to be the voice of people of Kashmir.
He said his grandfather Mirwaiz Molvi Yousuf Shah, his father Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, and he himself after taking the reins of the Mirwaiz at the age of 17 had been seeking a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.
“Our politics is based on the aspirations of people and not to grab power. Our fight is against the wrong policies of the Government of India (GoI) vis-à-vis Kashmir,” the Mirwaiz said. “We want India to fulfill its commitments that it promised to Kashmiris be it in Lal Chowk, in the Indian parliament or in the United Nations.”
He said Hurriyat came into existence in 1994 with an aim to find a peaceful political solution to Kashmir issue.
“I have always pitched for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir. I conveyed the same to Indian political leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, and Manmohan Singh during my meetings with them. I said the same thing when I met General Pervez Musharaff and when I attended the UN or OIC meets in past,” the Mirwaiz said.
“Is seeking peaceful resolution of Kashmir terrorism? We are not terrorists, we are only seeking justice,” he said.
The Mirwaiz said New Delhi using excessive forces against the Hurriyat leadership was not a new phenomenon as such “conspiracies” were being hatched since 1947 to derail the Kashmir issue.
“My grandfather had to live in exile. My father was martyred. Since 1947, conspiracies were hatched against the people, the leadership and the pulpit of Jamia Masjid but Kashmir struggle continued despite New Delhi’s massive assaults,” he said.
The Mirwaiz said extreme tactics of Government of India to silence the Hurriyat leadership would not change the dynamics of Kashmir issue.
“This movement doesn't belong to any particular party or individual. It is the peoples’ movement,” he said. “People are sacrificing their lives for this cause. No just movement in the world can be run on money.”
The Mirwaiz said if the association of people with Hurriyat was based on money, then why New Delhi’s economic packages had not lured youth toward them.
“Our youth are being pushed to the wall and it is unfortunate that now some of them are becoming suicide bombers. New Delhi has choked all political space in Kashmir,” he said.
The Mirwaiz said he was open to any NIA investigation and appealed people not to get swayed by emotions.
“NIA is looking for my assets. Let me tell them, that my assets are my people," he said. “We are not going to bow down and New Delhi can't force us into submission by intimidating us.”
The Mirwaiz said all countries were pitching for a peaceful solution of Kashmir and sooner or later India and Pakistan had to come to talking terms to solve this problem.
“China, UK, Turkey, USA all are ready to mediate on Kashmir issue to finds its solution. Kashmiris also want the same,” he said.
The Mirwaiz thanked religious organisations, traders, civil society for their support.
As per the program of Mutahida Majlis Ulama (MMU), a resolution condemning the NIA notice to the Mirwaiz, ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and crackdown on Jamati-e-Ahlihadees was read by the Imam-i-Hai Syed Ahmad Syed.
Soon after the Friday congregational prayers, people carried a huge rally in Nowhatta denouncing the NIA summon to the Mirwaiz.
Carrying black flags and raising pro-Mirwaiz slogans, the protesters marched from the Jamia Masjid to Mirwaiz Manzil in Rajouri Kadal.

