People must isolate forces hell-bent on disturbing communal harmony in JK: JKPCC

‘GoI, state Govt failed people’
‘GoI, state Govt failed people’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
JK Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and MLA Inderwal, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, on Thursday asked people isolate anti-peace and communal elements creating wedge between the people to take advantage of the situations.
According to a statement, Saroori also urged the party cadre and leaders to play the role of unifying force and defeat the designs of “communal and divisive forces hell bent upon to disturb the communal harmony and secular fabric in the regions of the State”.
Saroori, who was addressing a gathering at Bhalessa, blamed both Centre and state governments for “not coming up to the expectations of the people, as a result people in all the three regions feel betrayed and back stabbed.
“Party leaders should unify to defeat the designs of anti-peace elements creating fissures in the communities in order to take full advantage of the disturbances to serve their vested interests.”
He claimed that Congress was “committed its position of maintaining integrity of the State and is capable of defeating the forces harming the tradition of unity, together & brotherhood in the State”.
“Jammu and Kashmir is a unique state in which people of every religions live in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood and respect the emotions of each other, but there are certain forces visible and invisible who want to disturb this age old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood,”
“ Congress Party has a history of serving and strengthening the people and would continue to remain steadfast in strengthening the people,” he added.
Claiming that both GoI and state governments have “failed”, Saroori said that “not only people of the Country, but the State also have fully realized that both GoI and State Govt have exploited them on certain sensitive issues for the sake of coming into the power.”
“The promises made with the people of Chenab Valley, rural, far-flung areas by PDP BJP in the State have not been fulfilled as yet, as a result the people of all the three regions feel alienated.”
He termed the current unrest in the Valley as the “outcome of the misrule and anti-people polices” of the PDP-BJP coalition, who have promised a lot to address the concerns of the people. “Nothing was done on by them. Even the AOA between the Coalition Partner’s (PDP -BJP) have proved to be a political gimmick to betray and keep the people guessing that something would happen, but the people have realized they have been back stabbed by PDP & BJP for the sake of power.”