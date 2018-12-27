About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

People living along LoC, IB to get set-top boxes

Press Trust of India

Jammu

In a bid to ensure television coverage in border areas, Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department has issued an order for distribution of set-top boxes (STBs), an official said Thursday.

According to the order, people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla and Kupwara districts of the state will soon get STBs.

State level and divisional level nodal officers will be appointed for distribution of STBs, said R K Goyal, principal secretary to the government, Home Department.

He said preference will be given to below poverty line (BPL) families living in the border areas.

 

