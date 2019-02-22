People living along IB to get reservation benefits

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 21:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik has approved the draft amendments in the “Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act-2014” for extending benefits of reservation to persons residing in the areas along the International Border (IB).
International Border (IB) covers a population of around 3 lakhs spread over 350 villages in Jammu division.
The amendment shall meet the long-standing demand of the people residing in the areas adjoining International Border for their overall socio-economic and educational development. The said demand was examined in consultation with J&K State Commission for Backward Classes and it was felt that persons residing in the areas adjoining IB are similarly situated as the persons residing in the areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALC), so far as their socio-economic backwardness is concerned and thereby qualify for inclusion within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Line of Actual Control.
However, as per the recommendations of the J&K State Commission for Backward Classes, the areas falling within 6 Km from the IB shall be covered within the meaning of reservation. List of such villages shall be notified while framing rules once the Ordinance is promulgated.
As per the existing reservation rules, 3 % reservation is admissible to people residing on LoC in direct recruitment. Reservation of 3% is also available to the people residing on Actual Line of Control (ALC) in professional institutions.
With this amendment, ALC and IB will be considered as one category for purposes of seeking reservation in direct recruitment and in promotions. This will benefit a large number of people residing in the areas adjoining IB to reap the benefits of reservation like other categories.
Following the approval of the proposal by SAC today, the Social Welfare Department will process the draft amendment for further consideration of the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs for promulgation of the Ordinance by the Competent Authority.