People like Meghalaya Governor want Kashmir without Kashmiris: Omar

Published at February 19, 2019 05:51 PM 0Comment(s)1746views


Agencies

Srinagar

Lashing out at the Meghalaya Governor for supporting an appeal to boycott Kashmiri goods, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said that people like Tathagata Roy wants “Kashmir without Kashmiris”.

“These are the bigots driving Kashmir over the abyss. While you are at it Tathagata why don’t you stop using our rivers to generate your electricity as well?” Omar, who is the former chief minister of the state, wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

“People like Tathagata want Kashmir but without Kashmiris. They’d sooner see us driven in to the sea. He’ll be best placed to know he can’t have one without the other so what’s it to be?” he added.

