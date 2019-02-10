People left in lurch post snowfall: PDP

Srinagar, Feb 9:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the state authorities over the non- serious approach adopted in tackling the snowfall aftermath in Kashmir, stating that scores of areas continue to remain inaccessible and belly government claims of putting life in Valley back on track.
In a statement issued here, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said that there is now a worrisome trend emerging in Kashmir that the government is leaving people in the midst of dreadful crises, caring little about their plight, hardships and tough ordeals they are made to face in absence of essential commodities.
Hanjura said the snowfall in Kashmir has exposed the Governor administration in the state to the core as there are scores of areas which are snowbound and no snow cutters and snow clearance machines have reached the affected areas. “Even after three days, most of the areas of valley are snowbound and snow clearance is yet to be initiated. People in large numbers are suffering because of lack of drinking water and electricity,” Hanjura said.
The PDP General Secretary added that the patients and pregnant ladies are held up in snow bound areas of Chrari sharif constituency which include Bonen Kutbal Gogjipathri Buzgu Ledan Shankerpora Dalwan Kanidajan Fresdab Darwan Dodkhatoo Branpathri Chalian Chuntinar Branwar Neegu Jabad Hangu Dambal zanipanchal Nagabal Nowgam Batapora. “In spite of making repeated requests to divisional authorities, no action has been taken and claims of the Governor administration are proving a mere hoax,” Hanjura said.