People left hankering for basic amenities: Sagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 19:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday expressed dismay over the slothful approach of incumbent governor administration in dealing with exigencies arising due to prevailing inclement weather conditions.
Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar toured Khanqa-e–Moula, Rainawari, Sheeshgari Mohalla areas of Shahar -e- Khas, where locals appraised him about the issues concerning them.
In a statement, NC spokesperson said Sagar made stopovers at various places and had interaction with the locals who apprised him about the slack attitude of the incumbent governor administration in mitigating the issues that locals are facing in wake of incessant snowfall and the shortage of basic amenities.
“We have been asking the Governor administration to ensure speedy operational response to the vagaries of weather but all our pleas fell on deaf ears. Many interior locales of the old city are facing severe sewage problems; many interior roads continue to remain inundated. The miseries of people have been compounded by the erratic power supply and unsteady water supply,” he said adding, “People have been left to fend for themselves. There is no accountability on the ground.”
Later General Secretary met with many delegations at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. The visiting delegation who had come from remote areas braving incessant snowfall apprised him about the paucity of various amenities in their areas.
“The administration has miserably failed on every concealable scale to provide basic amenities to the people. People in Srinagar are hankering for basic amenities including electricity; one can easily assume the graveness of situation in remote areas,” he said.
“Governor Administration is bound to give sound administration until a democratical administration is in place,” he added
Among others, Ali Muhammad Dar, Peer Afaq Ahmad, Showkat Mir, Imran Nabi Dar were also present on the occasion.
Party General Secretary while addressing the delegations said, “At the very beginning of winter, our party asked the administration to have a foolproof operational response in its strategy to deal with the vagaries of weather, but to our disappointment, the administration didn’t heed our pleas.”
Sagar urged the administration to rise from slumber and ensure that exigencies arising after snowfall are taken care of efficiently to minimize the suffering to people.