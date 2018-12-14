About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

People killed in Reasi accident identified

Published at December 14, 2018 01:53 PM 0Comment(s)975views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Seven people, including three children, were killed and three others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said Friday.

The accident took place in the Tamasgali area of the district late Thursday night when the four-wheeler was returning from a marriage party, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nikhal Gogba told PTI.

Seven people were brought dead to the GMC hospital, he said, adding that three others were hospitalised in injured condition.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (8), Bikram (9), Ram Singh (14), Ragnu Nath (20), Surdhol Singh (22), Romesh Singh (25) and Karan Singh (40), Gogba said.

The injured, Uttam Singh (32), Pardev Singh (21) and Lehar Dingh (29), are undergoing treatment at the GMC hospital in Jammu, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the vehicle, the DSP said.

He may have been under the influence of liquor, he added.

 

