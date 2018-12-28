People in Kunzer Tangmarg hold protest against missing teenager Shakir Mushtaq

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Scores of people on Friday protested against the disappearance of an eighteen-year-old teen in Kunzer area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Witnesses said family members and the relatives of Shakir Mushtaq Sheikh son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh who went missing on Thursday staged a protest in Kunzer area of Tangmarg and obstructed vehicular movement on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
The family members said that Shakir, a resident of Turk Batpora hasn’t returned home after he left for his tuition classes yesterday on December 27.
“He used to return home from the tuition centre and computer institute by 5 pm every day. However, yesterday he did not return. We are left hapless. We want authorities to help us in tracing Shakir,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a relative.
The family members alleged that police used power to quell the protests and fired tear smoke shells on the protesters.
Earlier, Baramulla police had sought help from the general public in tracing the missing student.
A police spokesman said that Shakir, a class 10th student, was dropped by his uncle at Kunzer market in morning for coaching at KAI institute but went missing after that.
He said that a missing report in this matter has been lodged in police station Kunzer and investigation has been started.