People hit streets against delay in appointment of Tehsildar at Watergam

People in Watergam area of Rafiabad constituency of north Kashmir Baramulla district took to streets against the unprecedented delay caused in the appointment of a full fledged Tehsildar at Tehsil office Watergam.
Reports said hundreds of people took to streets and staged a massive protest demonstration against the government for unprecedented delay in the appointment of new Tehsildar at Tehsil office Watergam.
The demonstration on Watergam highway disrupted traffic movement and demonstration was continuing till the last reports came in. No top official from the district administration had reached the spot till the filing of this report to extend an assurance to the protesters about the appointment of a new Tehsildar. (KNS)