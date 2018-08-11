About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

People hit streets against delay in appointment of Tehsildar at Watergam

Published at August 11, 2018 12:36 PM 0Comment(s)978views


People hit streets against delay in appointment of Tehsildar at Watergam

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

People in Watergam area of Rafiabad constituency of north Kashmir Baramulla district took to streets against the unprecedented delay caused in the appointment of a full fledged Tehsildar at Tehsil office Watergam.


Reports said hundreds of people took to streets and staged a massive protest demonstration against the government for unprecedented delay in the appointment of new Tehsildar at Tehsil office Watergam.

 
The demonstration on Watergam highway disrupted traffic movement and demonstration was continuing till the last reports came in. No top official from the district administration had reached the spot till the filing of this report to extend an assurance to the protesters about the appointment of a new Tehsildar. (KNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top