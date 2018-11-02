People heckle MoS PMO during cremation in Kishtwar

Imran ShahKishtwar
People Friday heckled Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh during a cremation of senior BJP leader and his brother in Kishtwar district.
According to eyewitnesses people had gathered to attend the cremation of Anil Parihar, State Secretary BJP and his brother Ajit Parihar at parade ground Kishtwar when Singh also arrived there.
They said amid tight security, some persons from the crowd heckled Singh when they were protesting against the district administration and BJP leaders.
“The people were seeking reaction from Singh on the killing of duo,” witnesses said.
The protesters blamed that Singh had done “nothing for the security of the people of Kishtwar despite people voting him to the power.”
Witnesses said that the Minister, however, left the scene immediately after the incident.
“Police laid concertina wires at the entry points and confined people to the ground,” they said.
Anil and Ajit were killed by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar, triggering massive protest demonstrations following which the government imposed curfew in the town.