People heave sigh of relief as PDD reduces power cuts

April 04, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

9 to 6 hrs in non-metered areas, 6 to 3 hrs in metered

People in Kashmir heave a sigh of relief, the Power Development Department (PDD) on Wednesday decided to reduce the power curtailment schedule from nine hours to six hours in non-metered areas and from six hours to three hours in metered areas.

The new power schedule is already been rolled out in old city Srinagar and would gradually be extended to other parts of Kashmir in a phased manner.

“In a first phase, the PDD has decided to reduce the curtailment in old city, followed by Pulwama in south Kashmir. Gradually, the new schedule will be implemented across the Valley,” sources said.

As per the earlier schedule, there was six-hour power curtailment in metered areas and nine hour curtailment in non- metered areas.

The new schedule has been drafted following the less demand of electricity at the end of winter season. Against the requirement of 2100 MWs of electricity in winter, the current power demand in the valley is only 1600 MWs.

However, there is no addition in the receiving capacity of electricity, which remains static at 1300 MWs.

Chief Engineer PDD Kashmir, Hashmat Qazi told Rising Kashmir the department is doing to its best to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

“As the winter season is over, the demand of power supply has also reduced. Thus you will see a reduction in power curtailment also,” Qazi said.

Qazi said by the time of Ramadan (in May), the PDD would try its best to provide uninterrupted power supply across the Valley.

The new power schedule would provide a much needed relief to people, who have been consistently complaining about the unscheduled power curtailment.

People across the Valley had been complaining that ever since the Durbar moved to Jammu, the electricity has been playing hide-and-seek due to unscheduled power cuts.