People have right to express anger for my failures: Mehbooba

May 23, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday accepted the public verdict and said that they have every right to express their anger for her failures.

“I’ve been fortunate to get the love & affection of my people. They have every right to express their anger for my failings. Accept their verdict with humility. Congratulations to winning candidates from NC. I’m grateful to my party workers & colleagues,” Mehbooba wrote on twitter.

PDP candidates were trailing in all the three Lok Sabha constituencies, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has retained Srinagar seat while its candidates Husnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar lone are leading in Anantnag and Baramulla constituencies.