People happy with ‘no helmet no fuel’ orders of admin

AniqaSrinagar, Sep 14:
A week after district administration passed an order of “No Helmet, No Fuel”, the commuters have expressed sheer happiness over the move.
Under Section 144 CrPC, the district administration has directed all petrol pump owners working in the Srinagar city and its outskirts to provide fuel to only those who wear helmet while driving a two-wheeler.
Liyakat, a worker in a petrol pump on M.A Road said, “We have been informed about the new guidelines passed by district administration and since then we have denied fuel to two-wheeler owners not wearing helmet. We don’t even allow them to enter the petrol pump premises. Some people are still not updated with this new order but we manage to make it work.”
He said they are very happy with the move and appreciate the administration to make safety of people its priority. People must understand that the order has been passed for their safety and they should cooperate to avoid action from government, he added.
Manzoor Ahmad, a bike owner said, “I am very happy over this decision. It is a welcome step that our safety is government’s concern. I believe we all must implement this order in our lives to avoid untoward incidents.”
He added that the traffic police is actively taking part in this process and have been seizing those bikes whose owners use earphones while riding. “Bikers must get an idea as how important their lives are and how seriously government is making sure that they are safe on roads,” Ahmad said.
Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Basant Rath said, “We will make sure this order is implemented on ground. As a team the whole police force is involved and it will be a good move for the people of Srinagar.”
He also said that in some months this rule will be imposed in other districts of Kashmir valley to ensure safety of people.