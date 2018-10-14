People fume as ATMs go cashless in Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora
People are brewing resentment against the Jammu and Kashmir Bank authorities for failing to maintain adequate cash in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town.
Local residents allege that they were facing huge inconvenience due to unavailability of cash in the ATMs setup in the town.
They said four ATM machines of J&K Bank most of the times remain cashless or out of order. However, only few ATMs were dispensing cash.
“We visited all the ATMs located in the town. But there is unavailability of cash,” a resident of Bandipora, Merajudin Nazir said.
He said people have no choice but to travel miles for withdrawing the cash during emergencies.
According to the locals, not only the ATMs located at main market of Bandipora were cashless, but the ATM setup inside the main JK Bank branch has similar issues.
“The patients, who need cash to meet their medical expenses, are facing immense hardships,” said another resident.
Rising Kashmir contacted branch head of J&K Bank Bandipora, Muhmmad Samad who expressed ignorance about the issue.
“I will confirm from ATM officer. I am out of station,” he said.
Meanwhile, potential customers of JK Bank complained of mismanagement in Bank services in the main town and they appealed Chairman J&K Bank to look into the matter.
(Representational picture)