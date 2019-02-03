People face inconvenience ahead of PM’s visit

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 2:
People in Srinagar are facing a lot of inconvenience in the wake of Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Valley.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Srinagar on Sunday to inaugurate several developmental projects at SKICC, situated on banks of Dal Lake.
He will also interact with the Sarpanchs at the venue. SKICC has been fortified and all roads leading to it have been taken over by the forces. Frisking across Srinagar city has been intensified.
On Saturday, Parimpora Police Station seized scores of bikes though some of the bikers alleged that their bikes were seized despite them having all the proper documents. The police officers present outside the police station didn’t allow bikers to enter into Srinagar city. “We faced a lot of humiliation. It was better for us to stay indoors than going out for work. Despite showing all the documents, a police officer seized our bikes and directed us to take them back after the departure of the Prime Minister from Kashmir,” said a group of bikers.
There was virtually a crackdown on bikers across Srinagar city. Bikes were seized and huddled in different police stations.
On Saturday skeletal movement of traffic was observed on roads in Srinagar. Majority of the people preferred to stay indoors to avoid any inconvenience. The road leading towards SKICC was made out of bounds for people. “We faced a lot of inconveniences to arrive here at Lal Ded Hospital,” said a local from Brein Nishat.
Sources said that former militants and those youth who have shunned militancy are called to police stations. “I got a call from police station asking me to present myself before the police. It’s a routine affair for me as I know they will keep me in lockup till Modi leaves Kashmir,” said a former militant who is on bail.
Authorities placed separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house arrest. Former legislator Engineer Rasheed was also placed under house arrest.
A police official said that frisking and vigil are a routine matter during the visits of high profile leaders. “We regret if people have faced some inconvenience. We seek their cooperation in maintaining peace and order,” he said. CNS