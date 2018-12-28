About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

People demand winter coaching center in Quil Bandipora

Published at December 28, 2018


M T Rasool

Bandipora

Scores of people including students Friday appealed authorities to open winter coaching centre at Quil area of North Kashmir's Bandipora District.

Scores of parents accompanying their wards assembled near Quil High School and appealled authorities to open winter coaching centre in the area as hudnreds of students are being forced to take classes at Aloosa Higher Secondary School, more than four kilometres away from Quil.

Protesters told Rising Kashmir that the State government last year opened two winter coaching centres in Quil but now they are being forced to take called at Aloosa.

"Our wards have to visit 4 kilometres to attend winter classes when a fullfledged high school is available in our area," Showkat Ahmed, a parent one of the students said.

The people appealed Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Chaudary to look into the matter to avoid suffering of students.

"We pin hope on deputy Commossioner Bandipora and request him to press authorities for establishment of winter coaching centre in the area," said a resident Abdul Rashid.

