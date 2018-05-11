People can’t blame Govt for decline of Kashmiri language: Aatash

‘Parents should encourage children to speak Kashmiri’
JKAACL hails noted poet’s contribution to Kashmiri, Urdu literature
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, May 10:
Noted Kashmiri writer and poet Gulam Nabi Aatash Thursday said people should encourage their children to speak Kashmiri as not many efforts are being made to protect the language.
Aatash who is known for his children literature said we cannot ignore English and Urdu but we should encourage our children to speak Kashmiri to save and protect the language which is our identity. Aatash was speaking at an event ‘Meet the Eminent Contemporary’, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) at its seminar hall Lal Mandi, to honour Gulam Nabi Aatash. The function was attended by literary personalities from across the Kashmir including writers, poets and intellectuals.
“Children are moving away from our mother tongue. If we won’t speak Kashmiri then who will do it? Whenever I am at home or travelling, I see most of the children speaking in Urdu and English, very few speak in Kashmiri,” said Aatash who was the chief guest on the occasion.
Aatash, who has authored over 60 books said people can’t blame the government for the decline of Kashmiri language. “They introduced Kashmiri language for class 9 and 10 in all government and private schools of the state and made it a compulsory subject,” he said.
Aatash said efforts need to be taken at the grassroots level. It won’t happen overnight but we have to take initiatives to get good fruits.
“Our language is our identity. We are not doing anything to protect it,” said Aatash, whose book “Nov Kehtsha Mentsha” bagged the prestigious 2011 Sahitya Akademi Award in the Best Children's Literature Category.
Recounting his struggle of how he defied odds and became a writer and teacher he said, “When I was admitted to a school in my native place, we would spend most of the time to make tea for teachers. My father was not educated. My mother was handicapped and she was not able to move. But I shouldered and took care of her. It is because of her prayers that I am here today,” he said.
When Aatash passed his 10th class examination, the results were announced on radio but no one celebrated his success then. “I have faced hardships. I toiled hard and I was patient enough but never stood back,” said Aatash who also ran a private school in his area for 30 years and helped to set up more schools.
Prof Farooq Fayaz presided over the function while Secretary JKAACL, Dr Aziz Hajini was also present in the presidium.
Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Hajini said Aatash has explored a number of hidden aspects of our cultural legacy and has contributed a lot. “His books are mainly on folklore, oral traditions and various aspects of the history. His one book is one ocean. He stood on his taste and never looked back,” he said.
Hajini said Aatash is not only an inspiration but a teacher who has taught at various levels. “He contributed a lot for Kashmiri and Urdu languages.”
A paper about the life and contribution of Aatash was read out on the occasion by Dr Sheikh Ajaz Mohammad, HoD Linguistics, University of Kashmir. A shawl and citation was also presented to Aatash by the Academy.
In his presidential address, Prof. Farooq Fayaz described Aatash a legend, who has contributed a lot and hailed him for highlighting the cultural legacy. He congratulated the Academy for organizing the event.
An interactive session was also held on the occasion during which various challenges being faced by Kashmiri language were discussed threadbare.
Aatash, a critic, translator, educationist, textbook expert and a researcher was born on 27th April, 1949 at Namil Martand in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
He worked as a member of Expert Committee constituted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education for preparation of syllabus and textbooks of Kashmiri language for all classes from 1st to 12th.
Aatash played a pivotal role in conceiving, compiling and drafting all the textbooks and also worked as a member of Revision Committee of Urdu textbooks as well.
His articles, talks and features have been published, broadcasted and telecasted from time to time. Aatash has received and evaluated a number of books. He was also a jury member of State/National Level Award Committee.
