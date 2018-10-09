People boycott polls, say don’t even know who’s contesting

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 08:
In the first phase of voting for the Urban Local Bodies polls on Monday, people in Kashmir complained about not even knowing the contesting candidates.
“Is this an election? We’ve no idea who is contesting polls from here,” a group of elderly men standing outside a polling booth at Government Girls Primary School Watalpora of Humhama ward of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) said sarcastically.
“We have been voting since 1947 but what have we achieved,” the group said. “Those dying are our kith and kin.”
They said ULB polls are a farce to help the “bogey of democracy continue”.
Outside one of the six polling booths of Baghi Mehtab inside a Waterworks shed, Muhammad Yaseen Trali said who he would vote for when he did not even know who was contesting.
“What election is this where candidates are seeking votes while hiding in unknown locations,” Trali said. “SMC did not work in their area even when the municipal body was in place the last time.”
In Humhama ward’s Gogoo area, a group of young boys outside a grocery shop adjacent to a polling booth said, the candidates have not even shown up in the area for campaigning.
“They know they can’t roam around seeking votes. This election is being conducted to bring in RSS here,” the boys said. “We are in solidarity with the rest of our populace.”
The voters at many places in Humhama and Baghi Mehtab wards also were dumbfounded about the location of polling booths in their areas.
A group of men outside a polling booth at Laloo Sheshgari Bagh of Humhama ward of SMC said, “We have election cards but we don’t know where the polling booth has been setup. We won’t vote in these elections any way.”
They said the administration was aware that the candidates had not even conducted tours of the area where from they were contesting.
“The ULB and Panchayat polls are being conducted to aid BJP,” they said. “We are fed up of the same rhetoric on elections since 1950.”
They said no development had taken place after elections and Kashmiris had only suffered.
Abdul Wahab, an elderly man among the group, said, “I caught hold of the Kabailis in 1947 and stopped them but then what did I get in return.”
He said then Sheikh Abdullah was a face who people voted for but now these candidates were contesting polls in hiding.
He said those voting in the ULB polls were not real citizens.
Commenting about the votes being cast in comparatively higher numbers in Hamdania Ward of SMC, the group of men laughed off while sarcastically casting aspersions on the veracity of the entire election process.
“An election which has faceless candidates and hidden polling booths is no election but they will continue like this in all phases,” they said.