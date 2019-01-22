People block Natipora-Nowgam bypass road against power failure

AgenciesSrinagar
Large number of vehicles got stranded on Tuesday after people blocked the busy Natipora-Nowgam bypass road in Srinagar against power failure for the past two weeks.
People hit the streets at Azadbasti Natipora alleging that for the past 24 hours, power supply in over two dozen areas, including Budshah Nagar, Pamposh Coloney and Bismillah colony remained off. Traffic came to halt and large number of vehicles, including those plying to and fro Nowgam Railway station, got stranded as demonstrators refused to allow any vehicle.
Raising slogans against the Power Development Department (PDD), the demonstrators alleged that they had to face dark nights because of the 'deliberate' negligence of the department.