People blame illegal movement of tippers for traffic jams, accuse traffic cops of leniency

Irfan YattooSrinagar, March 03:
Commuters on Saturday expressed their resentment against the traffic department for allegedly failing to curb the illegal movement of tippers during the day time, which often leads to traffic jams.
They said on a routine basis they remain stranded in traffic gridlock for hours and accused traffic department for failing to streamline the traffic flow at Athwajan, Pandrethan, and other adjoining areas of the city.
According to them, “The tipper drivers are continuously violating traffic norms and are seen entering Srinagar city after 5:30 pm, which suffers not only the traffic movement but also suffers people,” they said.
Mohammad Iqbal, who is a Government Employee, told The Rising Kashmir that tipper drivers are parking their vehicles on the verge of road hours at entry points at Pantha Chowk and making queue which create a traffic mess and inconvenience to commuters.
“They create a mess by making a double queue of their vehicles which compels commuters to struck for hours in Traffic Jam and have risked the lives of people.”
Another commuter Mohammad Akber at Dalgate said the absence of the traffic cops on the spot leads to more problems. He said drivers of heavy vehicles who earlier were being restricted to enter the City limits till 8:30 Pm, are now seen violating the traffic norms.
“From 6 pm onwards, tippers could be easily spotted in every corner of the city, and traffic department has failed to act upon the issue,” Akber said.
Inhabitants of Bemina area said due to speedy tippers on Budgam-Srinagar road that are ferrying construction material towards the city have created fear among the local population. They alleged that there is no restriction on these drivers to enter the city.
They said from the past two years, more than 4-5 persons lost their lives and dozens have injured, but authorities have failed to act upon the issue.
An official of the Traffic Department, Srinagar told The Rising Kashmir that both truck and tipper drivers are not allowed to enter the city before the appropriate time.
“There are always traffic cops deployed on the Pantha Chowk-Sonwar stretch who are continuously streamlining the traffic,” the official said.
Responding to complaints of Bemina inhabitants regarding speedy tippers, the official said they will look into the matter.