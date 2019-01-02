About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

People being 'radicalised’ on lines of IS ideology but group's presence not large: DGP

Published at January 02, 2019 01:04 PM 0Comment(s)549views


People being

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that the fact about youth being ‘radicalised’ on the lines of IS ideology can’t be denied. However, ruled out any large presence of such group in Kashmir.

“In the past also, carrying those (IS) flags and displaying them publicly to show that there is a very large presence of such elements…we would again say that presence (of IS) is not that big but the fact that people are being radicalised on those lines that can’t be denied,” Singh reporters in  press conference here. 

DGP said that Kashmir civil society has been as such been an open society; a very secular kind of culture where we extend due respect to our places of worship and other things.

“Such efforts had been made at various quarters and their expression has been seen in the kind of activities we saw other day (at Jamia Masjid),” he said. 

 

Picture: Wasim Nabi, Rising Kashmir 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top