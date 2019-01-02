People being 'radicalised’ on lines of IS ideology but group's presence not large: DGP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that the fact about youth being ‘radicalised’ on the lines of IS ideology can’t be denied. However, ruled out any large presence of such group in Kashmir.
“In the past also, carrying those (IS) flags and displaying them publicly to show that there is a very large presence of such elements…we would again say that presence (of IS) is not that big but the fact that people are being radicalised on those lines that can’t be denied,” Singh reporters in press conference here.
DGP said that Kashmir civil society has been as such been an open society; a very secular kind of culture where we extend due respect to our places of worship and other things.
“Such efforts had been made at various quarters and their expression has been seen in the kind of activities we saw other day (at Jamia Masjid),” he said.
Picture: Wasim Nabi, Rising Kashmir