People asked to stay indoors

POONCH:
Police on Tuesday said that Pakistani troops on Tuesday resorted to heavy mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC in Digwar, Malti and Kalal area of border districts Poonch and Rajouri.
Official sources said that ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector in Tuesday morning.
The Pakistani Army violated ceasefire around 7 a.m. using small arms, automatics and mortar shells. He said that three shells have landed near Poonch brigade headquarters. No casualties have been reported. The shelling took place in Digwar and Malti areas in Poonch sector, they said.
Meanwhile, Pakistani troops also violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
The shelling also forced the district administration to close all the Govt and private schools near LOC in Digwar and Malti area of Poonch. Talking to Rising Kashmir,senior police official claimed that that the Pakistani army was firing mortars with the extended range targeting the residential areas immediately ordered the closure of govt and private schools near LOC. He said that they have issued an advisory for the local public—asking them to stay indoors.