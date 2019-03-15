People are my assets, ready for any investigation: Mirwaiz

March 15, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that his assets are his people and would continue to talk about the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Addressing the Friday congregation at historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said that the tactics of Government of India to silence the Hurriyat leadership won't change the dynamics of Kashmir dispute.

"This movement doesn't belong to any particular party or individual. It is peoples’ movement,” Mirwaiz said.

"People are sacrificing their lives for this cause."

Mirwaiz said that he is open to any NIA investigation and appealed people not to get swayed by emotions.

"NIA are looking for my assets. Let me tell them, that my assets are my people," he said.