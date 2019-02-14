People apprehensive, want quality check of eatables arriving from Jmu

Checking squad screening every truck carrying edible items: Div Com
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 13:
After the reopening of Jammu- Srinagar highway for one way traffic, the people of Kashmir are apprehensive about quality and hygiene of eatables and want authorities to check quality of supplies reaching the Valley from Jammu.
Many people told Rising Kashmir that they were reluctant to buy mutton and chicken from the market as they fear that shopkeepers might be selling either infected or dead animals in disguise of a fresh meat.
“You never know that after stranded on road for seven days, how many of the animals might have either caught infection or died. In past also carcass meat were sold in the market,” a local Yawah Shah said.
An elderly resident Mohammad Sidiq also expressed his concern over supply of quality and hygienic food to general public.
“Kashmiris consume large amount of meat and chicken. And all butcher shops will be over crowded tomorrow. So, I am worried about the quality of meat,” Sidiq said.
He said authorities should conduct proper screening of the supplies including mutton, chicken, vegetables and fruits.
“It is good news that highway was reopened today after remaining closed for a week. But now the government has to make sure that no rotten food enters market. The quality of vegetables and other items should not get comprised,” said Aasiya Banu, a housewife.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that checking squad is monitoring every single truck carrying the edible items.
“There is no way a rotten food or a dead animal will be allowed into the market. Our team is on the ground,” he said.
Principal Secretary Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Asgar Hassan Samoon said the department had posted their officers along with veterinary officers at different check posts to examine the quality of imported mutton to the Valley.
“Our officers in collaboration with DCs are monitoring all the incoming trucks. No rotten meat will be allowed to go into the market,” he said.
Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department (CAPD) Kashmir, Mohammad Qasim Wani said their teams would inspect markets tomorrow to check the quality of fruits and vegetables being sold.