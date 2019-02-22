People annoyed over absence of public lavatories in Srinagar

Will build 100 additional community toilets: SMC Mayor
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 21:
Despite tall claims of Srinagar Municipal Corporation to construct public lavatories and make city Open Defecation Free (ODF), people including visitors face tough time in searching for public convenience in the summer capital.
Expressing resentment over non-availability of public washrooms, commuters said Srinagar Municipal Corporation has failed to construct and maintain required number of public lavatories.
Fareed Gul, a shopkeeper at Jahangir Chowk told Rising Kashmir that in the year 2017, SMC claimed that community toilets will be built but till date nothing has been done on the ground.
“Every day, I witness dozens of male commuters urinate behind the boundary wall of J&K High Court which is a shame,” he said adding that even some of them urinate at abandoned Kashmir Haat building.
Another shopkeeper, Ali Muhammad Qureshi at Goni Khan Market said there are no public washrooms in the market and it is an embarrassment for the SMC, as they have failed to construct the required number of public lavatories.
“There are no female washrooms in the market and in case of emergency, we advise female consumers to visit Lal Ded Maternity Hospital premises as there are three washrooms cum lavatories,” he said.
Qureshi said public lavatories should be constructed on priority basis but we don’t know whom to blame here, as they (SMC Corporators) are playing blame games.
He said if SMC continues to fail in making the required arrangement, people should come forward and raise funds to build public lavatories in the busy market.
A senior official at SMC told Rising Kashmir that they have planned to build around 100 community toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission in the city.
“Out of 70 public washrooms in the summer capital, only 12 are for females,” he said adding it is the need of the hour to construct more public washrooms.
Earlier, Mayor Junaid Mattu said SMC is committed to provide public facilities and around 100 community washrooms would be constructed across the city.
He said last year SMC has constructed 18-19 public lavatories in the city; out of that quota eight community toilets are yet to be inaugurated but they will soon open for general public.
Mattu said it is unfortunate that Srinagar is a city without public toilets. “Male can urinate anywhere but it becomes very difficult for the women folk,” Mattu said.
Admitting that Srinagar city should have 1400 community washrooms, he said one can easily count functional ones on figure tips.
Mattu said he had directed his corporators to identify locations for community toilets and wherever they will find suitable government land, SMC will build the facility.
He also claimed that in first week of March 2019, 7000 individual latrines will be allotted to households in the city to ensure Srinagar becomes open defecation free.
As per the “Swacch Survekshan 2018”, a survey by Central government’s Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs, Srinagar attained 284th and Jammu secured 212th rank respectively.
